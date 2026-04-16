The AHA's New Eating Guidelines & How They Compare to Federal Nutrition Advice

That being said, here at mindbodygreen, we believe high-quality animal protein still plays an important role in a healthy, balanced diet. Animal proteins provide highly bioavailable amino acids (like leucine, the most important amino acid for triggering muscle protein synthesis) plus nutrients like B12, iron, zinc, and omega-3s (critical for metabolism, energy, and cognitive health) that are harder to achieve adequate amounts of through plant protein alone. As a former vegan, I can attest to that.