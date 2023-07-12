These Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Clouds — Grab Them For As Little As $45
Sure, shoes are subjective—but there are some sneakers that just seem to be perfect for everyone. Take the Adidas Cloudform 2.0 Running Shoes; they've earned a perfect 5-start rating from more than 15,000 shoppers.
And while you might think a shoe that's comfortable enough to emulate the experience of "walking on clouds" would easily cost $100, these best-sellers are currently available for just $50 thanks to Prime Day 2023.
Advertisement
What's great about these shoes
The Adidas Cloudform shoes are praised for how lightweight they feel on your feet, making them perfect for hotter weather or for people who's feet tend to sweat. The mesh upper is super breathable, with a snug-yet-comfy fit.
Even people who spend all day on their feet rave about how great the Adidas Cloudform sneakers feel. One shopper who averages 14 miles per day at work said her feet rarely ever hurt thanks to these kicks; another hiked 10 miles in their Cloudforms.
Whether you're wearing them for walking, traveling, or long days on your feet, the Cloudform sneakers really do feel like walking on clouds (hence the name). This raved-about comfort is all thanks to the shoe’s memory foam cushioning, which also provides a significant amount of support.
Considering the price and lightweight design, you might expect these shoes to be flimsy. On the contrary, dozens of Amazon shoppers promise they hold up well over time—including those aforementioned reviewers who spend long days standing or walking.
What's great about these shoes
In addition to their undeniable comfort and sleek, pairs-with-anything design, the Adidas Cloudform sneakers score surprisingly high sustainability-wise.
At least 50% of the shoe's materials are recycled, which is impressive compared to most sneakers on the market (especially at this price).
Even with a slightly snug fit, shoppers with wide feet say these sneakers provide enough space for their toes to breathe. The material seems to have a bit of a stretch to it, which works great for all foot types. They're also suitable for sizes 5 to 11 with half sizes available.
One common thread through the reviews on the Adidas Cloudform Sneakers is that they do run a tiny bit small. If you’re between sizes, we recommend going a half size down.
The takeaway
As a runner, I'm accustomed to spending well over $100 on sneakers—so I'm floored to find a pair with this much praise marked down to just $50. You'll want to add the Adidas Cloudform sneakers to your cart in at least one color (don't worry, there are nearly 40 to choose from). Inspired to extend your sneaker collection? Check out our favorite walking shoes for women.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.