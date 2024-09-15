Skip to Content
Routines

These Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Clouds — Grab Them While They're Less Than $55

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 15, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
prime day 2023 deal adidas shoe sale
Image by mbg creative
September 15, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sure, shoes are subjective—but there are some sneakers that just seem to be perfect for everyone. Take the Adidas Cloudfoam Shoes; they've garnered over 1,500 raving reviews on the brand's site and over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

And while you might think a shoe that's comfortable enough to emulate the experience of "walking on clouds" would easily cost over $100, these bestsellers are currently available for just $53 thanks to the Adidas Fall Sale.

What's great about these shoes

The Adidas Cloudfoam shoes are praised for how lightweight they feel on your feet, making them perfect for hotter weather or for people whose feet tend to sweat. The mesh upper is super breathable, with a snug yet comfy fit.

Even people who spend all day on their feet rave about how great the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers feel. One shopper who averages 14 miles per day at work said her feet rarely hurt thanks to these kicks; another hiked 10 miles in their Cloudfoams.

Whether you're wearing them for walking, traveling, or long days on your feet, the Cloudfoam sneakers really do feel like walking on clouds (hence the name). This raved-about comfort is all thanks to the shoe's memory foam cushioning, which also provides a significant amount of support.

Considering the price and lightweight design, you might expect these shoes to be flimsy. On the contrary, dozens of shoppers promise they hold up well over time—including those aforementioned reviewers who spend long days standing or walking.

Adidas

Cloudfoam Sneakers

$53 (was $75)
Adidas black friday

In addition to their undeniable comfort and sleek, pairs-with-anything design, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers score surprisingly high sustainability-wise.

At least 50% of the shoe's materials are recycled, which is impressive compared to most sneakers on the market (especially at this price).

Even with a slightly snug fit, shoppers with wide feet say these sneakers provide enough space for their toes to breathe. The material seems to have a bit of a stretch to it, which works great for all foot types. They're also suitable for sizes 5 to 11, with half sizes available.

One common thread through the reviews on Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers is that they do run a tiny bit small. If you're between sizes, we recommend going a half size up.

Adidas

Cloudfoam Sneakers

$53 (was $75)
Adidas black friday

The takeaway

As a runner, I'm accustomed to spending well over $100 on sneakers—so I'm floored to find a pair with this much praise marked down to just $53. You'll want to add the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers to your cart in at least one color (don't worry, there are nearly 40 to choose from).

Inspired to extend your sneaker collection? Check out our favorite walking shoes for women.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

more Movement
