These Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Clouds — Grab Them While They're Less Than $55
Sure, shoes are subjective—but there are some sneakers that just seem to be perfect for everyone. Take the Adidas Cloudfoam Shoes; they've garnered over 1,500 raving reviews on the brand's site and over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
And while you might think a shoe that's comfortable enough to emulate the experience of "walking on clouds" would easily cost over $100, these bestsellers are currently available for just $53 thanks to the Adidas Fall Sale.
What's great about these shoes
The Adidas Cloudfoam shoes are praised for how lightweight they feel on your feet, making them perfect for hotter weather or for people whose feet tend to sweat. The mesh upper is super breathable, with a snug yet comfy fit.
Even people who spend all day on their feet rave about how great the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers feel. One shopper who averages 14 miles per day at work said her feet rarely hurt thanks to these kicks; another hiked 10 miles in their Cloudfoams.
Whether you're wearing them for walking, traveling, or long days on your feet, the Cloudfoam sneakers really do feel like walking on clouds (hence the name). This raved-about comfort is all thanks to the shoe's memory foam cushioning, which also provides a significant amount of support.
Considering the price and lightweight design, you might expect these shoes to be flimsy. On the contrary, dozens of shoppers promise they hold up well over time—including those aforementioned reviewers who spend long days standing or walking.
In addition to their undeniable comfort and sleek, pairs-with-anything design, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers score surprisingly high sustainability-wise.
At least 50% of the shoe's materials are recycled, which is impressive compared to most sneakers on the market (especially at this price).
Even with a slightly snug fit, shoppers with wide feet say these sneakers provide enough space for their toes to breathe. The material seems to have a bit of a stretch to it, which works great for all foot types. They're also suitable for sizes 5 to 11, with half sizes available.
One common thread through the reviews on Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers is that they do run a tiny bit small. If you're between sizes, we recommend going a half size up.
The takeaway
As a runner, I'm accustomed to spending well over $100 on sneakers—so I'm floored to find a pair with this much praise marked down to just $53. You'll want to add the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers to your cart in at least one color (don't worry, there are nearly 40 to choose from).
Inspired to extend your sneaker collection? Check out our favorite walking shoes for women.
