But, our biology hasn’t caught up with the modern world, where many of us spend our waking hours sitting at a desk or doing school pickups. We’re safe at our desk or in our parked car while being stuck in a perpetual state of looking for danger, as if we are still living in the elements, watching out for predators. This response to mental stressors doesn’t mean you think you’re in danger. It means your nervous system and subconscious don’t know the difference between the psychological stress of a long to-do list and the imminent, life-threatening danger of being chased by a bear.