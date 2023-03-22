Active Lifestyle? Here's A Science-Backed Supplement Routine For High Performers

If you lead an active lifestyle, then consider yourself a modern-day high performer… And that calls for a very specific supplement routine. In order to accomplish all we do at the office, at the gym, and at home, we have to optimize our well-being from the inside out. Sleep, exercise, recovery. These are the fundamentals that Momentous supports with science-backed supplements designed to help you reach your potential—whatever that means to you. (Psst, mbg-readers: enjoy 15% off your Momentous products using code MBG15.)