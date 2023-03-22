Active Lifestyle? Here’s A Science-Backed Supplement Routine For High Performers
A high performer is someone who shows up for that day-to-day grind with their mind set on one thing: growth. High performers can be CEOs and professional athletes, but they can also be teachers, health care professionals, busy parents, and everything in between.
If you lead an active lifestyle, then consider yourself a modern-day high performer… And that calls for a very specific supplement routine. In order to accomplish all we do at the office, at the gym, and at home, we have to optimize our well-being from the inside out. Sleep, exercise, recovery. These are the fundamentals that Momentous supports with science-backed supplements designed to help you reach your potential—whatever that means to you.
The case for science-backed supplements.
An active lifestyle is a natural byproduct of striving to be our best selves. It asks a lot of our brain and our body, which is why we need a high-performing supplement routine that puts science first. Behind every Momentous product is scientific research, direct clinical proof, and patented ingredients. Their supplements are developed by those who live and breathe performance—like experts from every major professional sports league in the United States. If 72% of NFL teams are consistently stocking Momentous products in their locker rooms—we’re listening.
Whether performance means turning up the resistance in your spin class or showing up to work with that go-getter mentality, it starts with a best-in-class supplement routine that’s aligned with your goals. Here’s what that looks like.
Better sleep, better performance.
We all know how sleepless nights can leave us dragging, mentally and physically. Studies confirm that sleep loss is associated with less accurate cognitive function1 and compromised athletic performance. To support that make-or-break intersection between sleep and performance, Momentous developed their Sleep Pack with high performers in mind. Each tear-away pack has three powerhouse ingredients: Magnesium L-threonate to support sleep efficiency2, apigenin to promote muscle relaxation3, and L-theanine to promote further relaxation and stress relief4.*
The heavy-hitting trio of ingredients in the Sleep Pack was formulated with the expert input of world-renowned neuroscientist, Dr. Andrew Huberman, to help high-performers fall asleep faster, enter deep sleep quicker, and wake up refreshed.* After all, owning the day starts with winning our sleep routine the night before.
A high-performing fitness routine, from exercise to recovery.
An active lifestyle means you’re constantly on the move and tapping the potential of your mind and body. We could all use a supplement routine that supports us pre-workout, but what about one for recovery? Enter: collagen5, the protein in our body responsible for the structure and strength of connective tissues, skin, muscles, and bones. Studies6 have shown that taking collagen prior to exercise can help support collagen synthesis, but collagen is also shown to promote healthy joints and muscle recovery7.*
Collagen is no stranger to high performers. But Momentous takes a fresh approach with their Collagen Shot—a collagen gel that’s easy to use and tastes great. As Momentous founder (and former NFL center) Jeff Byers says, “We made the first individually packaged collagen that’s designed for practicality and performance. We want everyone to be able to improve their joint health, recover faster, and train harder."* Small enough to fit into any bag—your pre-and-post-workout routine has never been easier.
Made to perform.
Rooted in science and rigorously tested, Momentous is a brand that exceeds the standards of any high performer. But high performers aren’t just the professional athletes and firefighters of the world. They are anyone who cares about showing up to their daily life with a full-fledged passion for growth and meeting goals. While the perception of progress is unique to everyone, we are all deserving of a supplement routine ready to work as hard as we do.
