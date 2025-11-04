“Non-invasive procedures are not necessities, they are luxuries. They can enhance, but they are not what you must do to feel pretty,” says board-certified dermatologist Shasa Hu, M.D., Cosmetic Director Skin of Color Division at the University of Miami. “This is the one thing I think everyone needs to take a step back and think about: Be critical about the reasons why you are doing these things. Do not do it just because you think it will make you feel better if you look better.”