A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring

While skipping over one hour of sleep may seem like no big deal, research finds it could be pretty damaging—especially if you’re someone who doesn’t get enough shut-eye to begin with. Small disruptions in sleep can add up to mess with our mood, attention span, and mental sharpness. And this fogginess can stick around for a while. In fact, one study out of the University of Colorado found that there are more fatal motor vehicle accidents during the first six days after the clocks spring ahead.

In addition to making us lose sleep, spring forward means the sun will rise later in the morning. Sunshine helps fire up our internal clocks and regulate our circadian rhythms, so waking up in darkness can throw us off.

Pair your nontoxic mattress with these holistic sleep hacks and get ready for the most restorative rest ever.