A Clue To Brain Aging May Be Hiding In Your Skeleton
Bone health is usually framed around one thing: keeping your bones strong enough to prevent fractures. But your skeleton may have something to tell us about how the brain ages, too.
Researchers have been exploring whether the same changes that weaken bones over time may also show up in the brain.
In a recent study, researchers used existing computed tomography (CT) scans to measure bone density in the spine, then looked at how those measurements related to brain health and cognitive function.
The results point to a potential connection between the two that scientists are still working to understand.
About the study
The researchers analyzed data from a large, ongoing U.S. study that follows adults over time.
Participants had chest CT scans, brain MRI scans, and cognitive tests, giving researchers a way to look at bone health, brain changes, and thinking skills in the same people.
An AI tool measured the density of the bones in participants' spines using their existing chest CT scans.
The researchers then narrowed the analysis to 715 people who also had brain scans and cognitive test results.
On the brain scans, they looked at white matter, which acts a bit like the brain's communication network, helping different areas send information to each other. They also looked for signs of damage in this tissue and tracked changes in participants' cognitive function over time.
Lower bone density was linked to faster cognitive decline
People who started the study with lower spinal bone density experienced faster declines in overall cognitive function over time.
They also showed more changes in their brain's white matter.
Lower bone density was associated with more white matter damage in a region involved in memory, attention, and decision-making. It was also linked to a faster decline in white matter health in another area involved in attention and decision-making.
The important distinction is that the study found a link, not a cause. Having lower bone density does not necessarily mean someone will develop cognitive problems.
Why bone & brain health may overlap
Researchers suspect that bone loss and brain aging could share some of the same underlying drivers. These may include insulin resistance, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and hormonal changes during menopause.
The study also raises an interesting possibility for medical imaging. Since chest CT scans are already used for things like lung cancer screening and heart-related evaluations, AI could potentially pull additional information about bone density from images doctors already have. That could help flag low bone density without requiring another scan or additional radiation.
For now, though, this is a potential future application, not a recommendation to use chest CT scans as a bone or brain screening tool.
How to support your bones as you age
You don't need a scan to start looking after your bone health. A few basics can go a long way:
- Strength train regularly: Resistance exercise helps maintain bone density as you age. Aim for strength training two to three times a week.
- Get enough calcium and vitamin D: Both nutrients support healthy bones, while vitamin D also plays several other roles in the body.
- Keep moving: Walking, hiking, dancing, and other weight-bearing activities regularly stimulate your bones.
- Know your osteoporosis risk: A family history, menopause, and certain medications can increase your risk. Ask your doctor whether bone-density screening makes sense for you.
The takeaway
Your bones may be giving researchers another window into the aging process.
For now, the message is simple: keeping your skeleton strong is one more piece of the long-term health puzzle, even as scientists continue figuring out exactly how bone and brain health intersect.