91% Of Women Know This Raises Breast Cancer Risk — Yet Just 27% Meet This Goal
When it comes to breast cancer, most women aren't starting from scratch.
They know smoking isn't doing their health any favors, that alcohol can raise risk, and that staying active is a good idea. The harder part can be turning that knowledge into everyday habits.
A new survey of nearly 33,000 U.S. women looked at exactly that, comparing what women knew about breast cancer risk with what they actually reported doing.
About the study
The American Cancer Society surveyed nearly 33,000 women about several breast cancer risk factors, including physical activity, alcohol use, weight, smoking, family history, and breastfeeding.
Researchers focused on modifiable risk factors, meaning factors that can potentially be changed through everyday habits.
They compared women's knowledge with whether their reported behaviors aligned with health recommendations.
One caveat: The women were already participating in cancer research, so they may have been more informed about breast cancer than the general population. The knowledge-action gap could therefore be even wider among women who aren't as engaged with health research.
Knowing the risk doesn't always change the habit
Physical activity showed the biggest disconnect. Ninety-one percent of women knew that inactivity can increase breast cancer risk, but only 27% met recommended activity levels.
Alcohol showed a similar pattern. Eighty-five percent knew that drinking increases breast cancer risk, yet 69% reported drinking at least some alcohol.
Weight was another area where knowledge didn't always translate into behavior. Eighty-nine percent knew that carrying excess weight can increase breast cancer risk, while 47% met the study's healthy-weight goal. Smoking had the smallest gap. Ninety-nine percent knew it raises risk, and 71% reported being nonsmokers.
Some risk factors were better understood than others. Ninety-nine percent knew that having a family history increases breast cancer risk, even though more than 85% of women who develop breast cancer don't have a family history.
Breastfeeding was the least recognized protective factor. Just 55% knew it can lower breast cancer risk, dropping to 45% among Black women in the survey.
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Why knowing isn't always enough
It's easy to look at these numbers and think the answer is simply to make better choices. But health behaviors don't happen in a vacuum.
Time, money, access to nutritious food, safe places to walk, work, and family responsibilities can all shape what's realistic. Breast cancer risk also isn't controlled by one habit. Age, genetics, reproductive history, and other factors play a role, too.
Lifestyle changes can't guarantee that someone won't develop breast cancer, but they can help influence the risk factors that are within your control.
Where a few everyday choices can help
You don't need to completely rethink your routine. A few places to focus:
- Move more: The American Cancer Society recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity each week, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity. Brisk walking, cycling, dancing, and similar activities count.
- Take a closer look at alcohol: Less is better for cancer prevention, since even moderate drinking is associated with increased cancer risk. If you drink, the general guidance for women is no more than one drink per day.
- Know the protective factors, too: Breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of breast cancer, so if you're breastfeeding or planning to, it's another factor to keep in mind.
The goal isn't to eliminate every possible risk factor. Focus on the changes that fit your life and that you can maintain.
The takeaway
There isn't one magic habit that determines whether someone will develop breast cancer, and plenty of risk factors are outside our control.
But this survey points to a useful place to focus: the choices we can influence. For many women, getting a little more movement into the week and being more intentional about alcohol may be two of the clearest places to start.