8 Things Your Nails Are Trying To Tell You About Your Health

Here at mbg, we believe that beauty isn't superficial—it's something that builds from the inside out. Which is to say that our hair, skin, and nails can tell us a lot about what's happening beneath the surface.

Our fingernails in particular, from their texture and shape to strength and color, can often give us clues when something's off or not quite right. Take a minute to really look at your nails, and you might discover there's more complexity to them than simply whether or not they're in need of a manicure. (And if you do notice any significant changes, like dark discolorations, swelling, or changes in the shape of the nail, see a dermatologist or health care provider right away.)