The 75-Minute Workout That Can Slow Aging By 12 Years
What if the secret to turning back the clock was as simple as lacing up your sneakers? Research suggests 1that just 75 minutes of jogging or running per week could reduce biological aging by up to 12 years, offering a compelling reason to hit the pavement.
How jogging slows aging at the cellular level
Aging isn’t just about the number of candles on your birthday cake. At a cellular level, one of the best markers of aging is telomere length, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes. Think of telomeres like the plastic tips on shoelaces; they prevent DNA from fraying over time. As we age, telomeres naturally shorten, making cells more vulnerable to damage and disease.
This research1, using data from 4,458 U.S. adults, found that those who jogged at least 75 minutes per week had significantly longer telomeres (189 more base pairs) compared to those who didn’t jog at all. That translates to a biological aging difference of 12.1 years.
How much running do you need?
The study broke participants into three groups based on their weekly jogging/running time:
- Less than 10 minutes per week
- 10–74 minutes per week
- 75+ minutes per week
Only the group running 75 minutes or more per week saw significant benefits in telomere length. Running for less time, while still beneficial for cardiovascular health, didn’t provide the same anti-aging effects at the cellular level.
Why running works: The science behind it
Researchers believe jogging helps slow cellular aging through several key mechanisms:
- Reducing oxidative stress: Regular physical activity helps regulate free radicals, preventing oxidative damage that accelerates aging.
- Lowering inflammation: Chronic inflammation is linked to shorter telomeres and age-related diseases. Running has been shown to reduce inflammatory markers.
- Boosting telomere-repairing enzymes: Exercise activates telomerase, an enzyme that helps rebuild and maintain telomeres.
- Increasing irisin levels: This hormone, released during exercise2, has been directly linked to longer telomeres and anti-aging benefits.
Longer telomeres = A longer, healthier life
Why do longer telomeres matter? Studies have linked shorter telomeres to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and premature death. Research has also shown that individuals with the shortest telomeres are 1.4 times more likely to die earlier than those with the longest telomeres.
By preserving telomere length, jogging could potentially extend both lifespan (how long you live) and healthspan (how many years you live disease-free).
The takeaway
If you want to slow aging, 75 minutes of jogging per week may be the sweet spot. It’s a small investment of time with a potentially massive return on longevity and overall health. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this research provides even more motivation to get moving.