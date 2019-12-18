The 7 Things Fitness Trainer Rebecca Kennedy Always Does Before Traveling

Since I'm on the road quite a bit, both for work and pleasure, I've mastered the most efficient and effective way to travel while still keeping some semblance of my daily routine. Just because you're away from home doesn't mean you have to leave your normal life behind. In fact, taking parts of it with you can help you enjoy your trip that much more.

I always encourage taking advantage of every new destination you visit, but not every trip requires a new identity or loss of identity, either. I am RK whether I'm in NYC, at a work event in Austin, or hanging out in Italy, and it all starts with preparation.