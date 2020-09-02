7 Snacking Mistakes & ONE Plant-Based Snack Solution

Whether you want to focus more on your heart health, reduce your carbon footprint, or just want to stop wondering why your one vegan friend has more stamina than the Energizer Bunny, swapping to a plant-based diet can do wonders for you and the planet.

While this way of eating is easy enough to adapt for your three squares, no diet can be considered commonplace until it cracks the snack game. After all, one report found that 94% of Americans say they snack every single day.

We know from personal experience that snacking is a deeply personal endeavor and that we've all got our own ways to go about it—especially now that we're spending more time in our own kitchens. So, we've gone ahead and laid out the seven types of plant-based snackers and how each of them can upgrade their plant-based snack for long-lasting satiation with nutritional benefits: