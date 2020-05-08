Feeling Flighty? 7 Daily Habits To Help You Get Back To Grounded

You may be getting tired of seeing people on screen, but connecting with others is one of the most important things you can do to feel safe and grounded. Not only does checking in with friends and family offer the health benefits of making sure others are feeling well and have what they need if they’re not, talking also allows you to vent frustrations and commiserate, which is incredibly important for mental health. Try and set up and keep regular appointments to check in on your loved ones, even if it’s brief.