How to: Begin on your bottom with knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Inhale, take a block in your left hand as you extend your arms overhead and lower into low boat pose. Engage your core and bring your body into a V-shape, high boat pose, and sweep both arms toward your legs passing the block under your knees to your right hand. With an exhale, grab the block with your left hand and start to lower your upper body and lower body with control, until your upper back and feet are hovering just a few inches above the ground. Inhale and raise your body back to the starting position, passing the block from arm to arm each time you come into your V-shape.