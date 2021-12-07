 Skip to content

7 Cold-Conquering Moves For Meeting Your Winter Training Goals

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

December 7, 2021 — 8:00 AM

In the middle of winter, most people would choose a warm blanket over an outdoor workout any day. But they might change their minds if they knew the benefits of braving the elements and showing up to our fitness routine with a little extra determination. Training in cold weather doesn't just prove how tough we are. From increased performance, to better reaction time, to a sharper mind, it can move us even closer to our goals. 

There’s no reason for a cloudy day to impede your progress, but obviously gearing up is an important part of the equation. And facing the cold, you want Under Armour RUSH ColdGear on your team. Not only will it keep you warm, it's designed with infrared technology to reflect your body’s energy and get you working harder, and recovering faster. With the right gear and these seven cold-conquering moves shared by strength coach Alex Silver Fagan, consider yourself unstoppable.

Incline Pushups

All you need for this upper-body buster is an elevated surface, like a park bench, chair, or large rock. Carefully find a plank position with your hands shoulder-width distance on the elevated surface, and feet extended back. Do your pushups from this inclined position to target your chest and shoulders.

Incline Pushup - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Split Squat Hold To Jump

With plenty of space around you, find a lunge position with your right foot forward, and your left foot back and left knee bent deeply. Drive through your right foot to jump straight up and switch your lunge, so the left foot is forward. Continue jump-switching for a set time, like 60 seconds.

Split squat hold to jump - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Tuck Jump

To build some extra heat and strengthen your glutes, you don’t need much space at all for this Squat Jump. Find a deep squatting position with your hands at your heart. As you jump straight up, lengthen your legs and stretch your arms back behind you. No need to worry about your leggings going anywhere with Under Armour’s RUSH ColdGear No-Slip Waistband Leggings!

Tuck Jump - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Lateral Lunge with Overhead Reach

From a standing position, step your right leg a couple feet to the right and bend deeply into that knee. While you’re stepping, reach your arms over your head with your biceps beside your ears. Step back to neutral. Repeat your reps on this side, and then do the second!

Lateral Lunge With Overhead Reach - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Step Back Lunge Twists

From a standing position, step your left foot back into a lunge with your left knee bent to hover. Simultaneously, rotate your torso toward your front leg (to the right). Step your feet back together and square off your torso. Complete your reps, and then do the second side.

Step back lunge twist - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Single Leg Deadlift

For this move, make sure you have space in front of and behind you. From a standing position, hinge your torso forward while your left leg extends straight back (think teeter-totter). Reach your arms straight toward the ground as you lower, though they likely won’t touch. Do your best to keep your body in a straight line. Squeeze the glute of your standing leg as you rise back to your starting point. Complete your reps, and switch sides!

Single Leg Deadlift Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Standing Oblique Crunch

Stand with your feet slightly apart. Bring your hands behind your head with your elbows wide. Side bend toward the left, bringing your left knee up toward your left elbow. Use your obliques to draw them closer together. Then return to your starting point. Repeat your reps and then do the second side.

Standing Oblique Crunch - Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Image by Jeremy Varner x mbg Creative

Meet your edge

There are few things more satisfying than heading outdoors and getting your sweat on, and doing so in cold weather is a real accomplishment. But in cold temps, it's important to support our body with a few functional layers. Designed to help you recover and prepare for round two, Under Armour RUSH ColdGear is always up for a challenge, starting with these seven moves. (Followed by these tips for recovery!) Add them to your fitness routine, and get prepared to meet your edge in warmth, infrared technology, and style. 

Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

