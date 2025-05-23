"Not one doctor ever told me the UTI or the bleeding was due to drying in the vulva or vagina. I finally found out about it by reading (the menopause support page that I'm a part of was a lifesaver for sure). I went to my doctor again, and my vagina was so dry and had shrunk to the point that any insertion was impossible1 . They really offered little to no help. So I ordered a vagina dilator and some vaginal moisturizer. For months I worked from the smallest dilator to the largest, and after each time my husband would insert the vagina moisturizer. At my last checkup the doctor said I had done a remarkable job, and I was looking much better. Our sex life was able to resume but only because of the work and research I did on my own." —Georgea, 55 years old