6 Daily Habits That Are Probably Affecting Your Eyesight, According To An Optometrist

1. Staring at screens.

This isn't just for the nine-to-fivers working on laptops all day—if you're binge-watching a TV show or reading a book on an electronic device, listen up: "When we blink, our eyelids spread tears over our eyes, keeping them moisturized. But when we're staring at something, we decrease our blink rate, which causes the eyes to get dry and fatigued over time," explains Hamada.

Use the 20/20/20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look off about 20 feet in the distance for 20 seconds or more to give your eyes (and yourself) a healthy break.

2. Wearing the wrong sunglasses.

Hamada points out that a lot of sunnies out there don't have the UVA/UVB blocker that's necessary to help reduce damage caused by the sun. Look for sunglasses that protect your eyes from both UVA and UVB rays (and while you're at it, wear a hat and sunscreen for that always-on protection).

3. Overusing your contacts (and not cleaning the contacts case!).

Think stretching out the wear of your contacts is harmless as long as you're cleaning them? "Your eyes have a lot of bacteria in them, and since lenses are developed to be worn for a certain amount of time, not abiding by the wear schedule can increase the chance of infection," says Hamada.

On that note, Hamada adds, "You should really be replacing your lens case every three months or when your bottle of solution runs out. If you think about commonly where you keep your case—your bathroom—you have a toilet with bacteria floating around, so make sure you're rinsing your case properly and not just topping off the solution. Dump out the solution in the morning; rinse the case out with solution; let it air dry in the medicine cabinet."

4. Not eating enough nutrients and vitamins for eye health.