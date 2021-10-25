 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Ricola
PAID CONTENT FOR Ricola

5 Tips We Can Learn From One Of The Happiest Countries In The World

Written by Ryan Brady
October 25, 2021 — 7:00 AM

At mindbodygreen, we're constantly looking into the health and lifestyle factors that contribute to overall happiness and well-being. So naturally, we became curious to learn more about the countries where happiness is most ubiquitous. In order to understand what these populations are doing differently, we turned to Switzerland, which has consistently ranked within the top five happiest countries in the world, year after year.

In partnership with Ricola, a Swiss-made brand, we investigated some of the practices and environmental aspects associated with happiness in the country. To find out our top five takeaways when it comes to the blissful Swiss lifestyle, check out the video above.

Advertisement
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady is a Branded Content Freelancer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and is currently finishing her M.A. degree in Clinical Psychology,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Hair Static Season Is Upon Us: Keep Strands Smooth With These 9 Quick Fixes

Jamie Schneider
Hair Static Season Is Upon Us: Keep Strands Smooth With These 9 Quick Fixes
Beauty

I'm A Hairstylist & I Tested These 3 Viral Hair Care Trends

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Hairstylist & I Tested These 3 Viral Hair Care Trends
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

The Skin Care Supplement This Facial Rejuvenation Expert Swears By*

Alexandra Engler
The Skin Care Supplement This Facial Rejuvenation Expert Swears By*
Beauty

Put Down Those Tweezers: How To Actually Grow Eyebrows Back

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Put Down Those Tweezers: How To Actually Grow Eyebrows Back
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Are Predicting This Weekend Will Be Extra Romantic

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Are Predicting This Weekend Will Be Extra Romantic
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

The Surprising Personality Type That Most Morning People Share

Eliza Sullivan
The Surprising Personality Type That Most Morning People Share
Routines

This Spicy Workout Only Takes 5-Minutes To Set Your Abs Ablaze

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This Spicy Workout Only Takes 5-Minutes To Set Your Abs Ablaze
Spirituality

The Zodiac's Most Mysterious Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac's Most Mysterious Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over
Love

How Soon Is Too Soon To Move In Together? 8 Signs To Look For

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
How Soon Is Too Soon To Move In Together? 8 Signs To Look For
Integrative Health

The Best Time Of Day To Take Zinc Might Not Be When You Think

Korin Miller
The Best Time Of Day To Take Zinc Might Not Be When You Think
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-tips-we-can-learn-from-one-of-happiest-countries-in-world

Your article and new folder have been saved!