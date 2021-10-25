5 Tips We Can Learn From One Of The Happiest Countries In The World

At mindbodygreen, we're constantly looking into the health and lifestyle factors that contribute to overall happiness and well-being. So naturally, we became curious to learn more about the countries where happiness is most ubiquitous. In order to understand what these populations are doing differently, we turned to Switzerland, which has consistently ranked within the top five happiest countries in the world, year after year.

In partnership with Ricola, a Swiss-made brand, we investigated some of the practices and environmental aspects associated with happiness in the country. To find out our top five takeaways when it comes to the blissful Swiss lifestyle, check out the video above.