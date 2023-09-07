It’s no secret that many people associate testosterone with male rage and muscle building. However, it’s not just a male hormone and it has many more functions in the body than you might think.

“In reality, it's the most abundant hormone in a woman's body1 and begins to decline in most women by their mid-30s, well before estrogen and progesterone,” Vinjamoori says. However, the latter two hormones are most often discussed in relation to women’s health, leaving testosterone out of the conversation.

As we'll cover below, testosterone plays a large role in the physical and mental health of women and people assigned female at birth (AFAB), so it's worth taking into account when discussing hormone balance and hormone health.