There are so many mixed messages and misinformation about nutrition out there, especially when it comes to fueling young athletes. It's so important to remember that what is considered good advice for an adult working an office job may not apply to your multi-sport athlete who is in the midst of a growth spurt. As a sports dietitian, my goal is to provide tools to use food as a way to support the health, performance, and overall well-being of young athletes now, while setting them up for a successful, active life.