5 Ways To Start Bouncing Back If You're Burned Out

Even if you try to eat a good diet, a stressful life—too much work, too little sleep, too many worries—will deplete your body of essential nutrients. When you are nutrient-deprived, your immune system can’t work right, your brain can’t function optimally, your gut can’t metabolize food well, and your hormones get wonky. In addition, your extracellular matrix—that’s the fluid around your cells—goes from flowing like a river to sludgy like a swamp. All of this is a prescription for burnout.

When I hit burnout, the most important thing that put me on the road back to good health was the cleanse and reset I describe in my new book, Dr. Kellyann’s Cleanse and Reset. This cleanse was the ultimate tool I found to restore my body. It flooded me with foods that pushed nutrients in and toxins out. Within days, I started feeling like myself again—happier, healthier, and even younger.

One caution: When you’re burned out, this is not the time to opt for harsh cleanses or challenging workouts. Instead, you need a gentle cleanse and exercise routine that will pamper your body rather than punishing it. Also, choose a cleanse that’s rich in foods like collagen and bone broth that supply the amino acids your body needs to heal and detoxify itself.

If you aren’t quite ready to commit to a cleanse, then add anti-burnout foods to your regular diet every day. Let that be your fairy dust. Your best choices are clean proteins, non-starchy veggies, small amounts of fruit, and healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado oil, and avocados. Each high-nutrient food you add, and each toxic processed food you cut out, will tip the scales in your favor.