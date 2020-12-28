5 Skills That Can Take Your Plant-Based Cooking To The Next Level

This year, we all paused to take a closer look at our health and wellbeing. In the months we spent home-bound, many of us started experimenting with a more plant-based diet to harness the healing powers of food. And for better or worse, that probably included a reality check about our cooking skills.

Plant-based eating consists of food that is whole, unprocessed, and sourced entirely from plants. Even adding just a few plant-based meals to your weekly menu goes a long way for your health. The benefits of embracing a more plant-based diet are backed by some impressive science. Eating more fruits and veggies is linked with heart health, weight loss management, enhanced cognitive function, and beyond. But it gets better: plant-based diets are environmentally friendly, too!

While we’ve been sold on plant-based life for some time, making the same recipes on repeat has gotten pretty old. Luckily, we have Swich—a free invite-only online community that teaches cooking skills through interactive exercises, skill-building videos, and features hundreds of inventive plant-based recipes. With a plant-based diet scientifically linked to longevity and stronger immunity, it’s important to engage our palates. Otherwise, it’s easy to default to unhealthy alternatives.

The secret to keeping plant-based eating equal parts exciting and healthy is in cooking skills and creativity. To get you started, we’ve compiled the top five skills to stir things up in the kitchen.