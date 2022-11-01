5 Simple Ways To Fit More Rest & Relaxation Into Your Crazy Holiday Schedule 

With holidays around the corner, we’re officially in the calm before the storm. We’re bracing ourselves for crowded malls and supermarkets; relatives rolling into town; and a kitchen covered in cookies and frosting. No doubt, the holidays can be blissful (just point us toward the eggnog and ugly sweaters), but before we know it, our schedules will be lit up like a Christmas tree.

The thing is: We don’t have to lose ourselves in the holiday frenzy. This time of year can be restful and relaxing if we simply prioritize more sleep and less stress. Journaling by a glowing fire? Supporting our body with the latest stress and sleep supplements from The Vitamin Shoppe? Not only does a little self-care go a long way, it can further stoke the holiday spirit. With that in mind, we’ve compiled five simple (and seasonal!) ways to squeeze in that you-time before the new year.