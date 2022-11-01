5 Simple Ways To Fit More Rest & Relaxation Into Your Crazy Holiday Schedule 

The thing is: We don't have to lose ourselves in the holiday frenzy. This time of year can be restful and relaxing if we simply prioritize more sleep and less stress. Journaling by a glowing fire? Supporting our body with the latest stress and sleep supplements from The Vitamin Shoppe? Not only does a little self-care go a long way, but it can also further stoke the holiday spirit. With that in mind, we've compiled five simple (and seasonal!) ways to squeeze in that you-time before the New Year.