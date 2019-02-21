5 Simple Tips For Using Your Beauty Empties To End The Waste Cycle

It's now abundantly clear that the planet needs our help, but sometimes figuring out how to actually get involved can seem daunting. The thing is, you don't have to switch to exclusively using solar energy or start eating vegan full-time to make a difference.

Instead, start small: One easy way is just supporting companies with sustainable practices, like Burt's Bees, which committed to make their packaging as recyclable as possible and made moves to trim as much as 50 percent of the packaging from some of their products. Not to mention they've achieved Carbon Neutral certification and set a facility-wide policy to send zero waste to landfills (#goals). Aside from getting intentional about where your everyday dollars go, think about daily efforts like upcycling and reusing your empty beauty and skin care containers to lower your carbon footprint. You'll help make a real impact on landfill waste and save yourself a few bucks, too.

If you're in need of some inspiration, these five tips and tricks are a great place to start. One less thing in the trash, one less thing to have to order online. That's a win all around.