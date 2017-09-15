Your Beauty Routine For Late Summer Is Here

You should, in theory, be able to actually eat your moisturizer! Natural ingredients for moisturizers are on the rise, but be careful what you buy. Labels glorify the benefits of added "shea butter" or "coconut oil"; however, when you flip the bottle over, you find the same old parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, and colors that disrupt the endocrine system and can be carcinogenic. Though many countries have banned these harmful chemicals, they still sneak into products under the guise of trade secrets or an umbrella heading like "fragrances." Be in the know about harmful ingredients by checking out the Environmental Working Group: They often provide scores for ingredients based on their toxicity.

When you read the ingredients, ask yourself if you could eat it. Better yet, make your own so that you know exactly what is being absorbed into your body. If you’re looking to take your personal care to a more natural level, ask yourself if you'd eat the products going onto your face or body. My favorite DIY that leaves my skin feeling like silk is this recipe for this luxurious body lotion, a light balm that rehydrates, seals in moisture, and gives you a healthy glow!