The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

The best version of yourself starts from within — nourishing your body with the from-the-earth ingredients that leave it feeling healthier and more vibrant. Sometimes, that inner spark means delighting in a clean beauty routine that stirs your self-love and encourages you to embrace the radiance of clean, supple, and deeply hydrated skin. Self-care is powerful that way.
But in order for skin care to be real self-care, our products should be just as safe as they are enjoyable. There are tons of intriguing skin care trends out there — but many beauty products contain chemical ingredients that haven’t been thoroughly studied. While Europe has banned some 1300 ingredients, the U.S. has only banned or partially restricted about 30. That’s why we've set our sights on skin care products that bring us closer to nature.
We’re a part of nature, too
In the bustle of traffic and smartphone notifications, we sometimes forget that we are an inseparable part of nature. And as such, we benefit from ingredients that are inspired by and derived from nature. But that’s a pretty broad field, which got us wondering: which ingredients really belong in our skin care routine, and why?
That line of inquiry brought us to Sky Organics, a clean beauty brand that keeps natural ingredients at the very heart of their mission. Sky’s Youth Boost skin care line features cruelty-free formulas that meet clean beauty standards, while sparking self-love (as any ritual should). There’s no need to get lost in the wilderness of natural ingredients — just keep your eyes out for the most important ones:
Botanical oils like jojoba and coconut oil
It may seem counterintuitive (especially for those of us with oily complexions), but our skin actually loves oil. Coconut oil has been proven to deeply moisturize skin without irritation, and can improve skin barrier function. Jojoba and coconut oil cleanse the skin of makeup, while deeply hydrating. These oils are central in the Sky Organics Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil. No need for chemical makeup removers when you can get your skin silky clean with these natural oils.
Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil
Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil is made with a blend of silky botanical oils to effortlessly melt away stubborn makeup and everyday impurities to leave skin feeling clean and moisturized.
Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol
As you’re exploring the world of skin care ingredients, it won’t take long before you run into retinol. Retinol is an over-the-counter vitamin A compound, popular for its collagen-producing and healing properties. Problem is, retinol can be quite harsh on the skin — cue Bakuchiol: a natural alternative. This ingredient comes from a flowering Asian plant called babchi, and has similar properties to retinol but is much gentler on the skin. It’s a main ingredient in the Sky Organics Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion, alongside natural wonders like aloe vera, marula, and cocoa butter.
Bakuchiol is also the star of the Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum, plus soothing ingredients like organic marula, rosehips, and jojoba oils. Skin care 101: it’s important to layer on a natural, high-quality night serum before you catch some shut-eye. Why? Because our skin goes into “repair mode” overnight and needs all the help it can get.
Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion
Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum
Green tea extract
Nothing shows the power of natural ingredients like green tea — when nourishing our skin, green tea is an all-star player. The Sky Organics Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash offers a soothing blend of green tea, aloe vera, and antioxidant vitamin E to gently cleanse the skin. And most notable: it cleans without over-drying.
Manuka honey
There’s something deeply comforting about the support of nature’s most luxurious ingredients. Who knew that manuka honey could help our skin shine its brightest? The Sky Organics Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub is made with manuka honey and ground walnut shells to provide the most natural but effective face exfoliation. Just thinking about this formula has us planning our next at-home spa night. (Is tonight too soon?)
Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash
Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub
Acerola cherry extract
Vitamin C is an important ingredient to any natural skin care ritual, as it helps with collagen production and antioxidant protection against UV rays. The Sky Organics Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum is loaded with Vitamin C to keep you covered for whatever the day might bring. Plus, this lightweight formula is enriched with bakuchiol. This serum is the liquid version of “nature knows best.”
Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum
Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum uses a skin-loving blend of ingredients to boost skin’s overall radiance, and support a healthy, youthful looking glow.
Closer to nature
Nature is rejuvenating in any form — be it a walk in the park or a skin care routine inspired by nature’s most potent ingredients. When we decide that our skin deserves only the safest and best ingredients, skin care becomes self-care. The Sky Organics Youth Boost line is not just a self-care ritual for cultivating our most radiant skin, it’s a ritual that brings us closer to nature, one ingredient at a time.