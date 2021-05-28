mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Sky Organics
PAID CONTENT FOR Sky Organics

The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

Image by Ohlamour Studio / Stocksy

May 28, 2021 — 7:00 AM

The best version of yourself starts from within — nourishing your body with the from-the-earth ingredients that leave it feeling healthier and more vibrant. Sometimes, that inner spark means delighting in a clean beauty routine that stirs your self-love and encourages you to embrace the radiance of clean, supple, and deeply hydrated skin. Self-care is powerful that way.

But in order for skin care to be real self-care, our products should be just as safe as they are enjoyable. There are tons of intriguing skin care trends out there — but many beauty products contain chemical ingredients that haven’t been thoroughly studied. While Europe has banned some 1300 ingredients, the U.S. has only banned or partially restricted about 30. That’s why we've set our sights on skin care products that bring us closer to nature.

We’re a part of nature, too

In the bustle of traffic and smartphone notifications, we sometimes forget that we are an inseparable part of nature. And as such, we benefit from ingredients that are inspired by and derived from nature. But that’s a pretty broad field, which got us wondering: which ingredients really belong in our skin care routine, and why?

That line of inquiry brought us to Sky Organics, a clean beauty brand that keeps natural ingredients at the very heart of their mission. Sky’s Youth Boost skin care line features cruelty-free formulas that meet clean beauty standards, while sparking self-love (as any ritual should). There’s no need to get lost in the wilderness of natural ingredients — just keep your eyes out for the most important ones:

The 5 Natural Ingredients You Need In A Clean Skin Care Ritual

Image by Sky Organics / Contributor

Advertisement

Botanical oils like jojoba and coconut oil

It may seem counterintuitive (especially for those of us with oily complexions), but our skin actually loves oil. Coconut oil has been proven to deeply moisturize skin without irritation, and can improve skin barrier function. Jojoba and coconut oil cleanse the skin of makeup, while deeply hydrating. These oils are central in the Sky Organics Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil. No need for chemical makeup removers when you can get your skin silky clean with these natural oils. 

Shop This Story:

Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil

Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil

Youth Boost Makeup Cleansing Oil is made with a blend of silky botanical oils to effortlessly melt away stubborn makeup and everyday impurities to leave skin feeling clean and moisturized.

Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol

As you’re exploring the world of skin care ingredients, it won’t take long before you run into retinol. Retinol is an over-the-counter vitamin A compound, popular for its collagen-producing and healing properties. Problem is, retinol can be quite harsh on the skin — cue Bakuchiol: a natural alternative. This ingredient comes from a flowering Asian plant called babchi, and has similar properties to retinol but is much gentler on the skin. It’s a main ingredient in the Sky Organics Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion, alongside natural wonders like aloe vera, marula, and cocoa butter.

Bakuchiol is also the star of the Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum, plus soothing ingredients like organic marula, rosehips, and jojoba oils. Skin care 101: it’s important to layer on a natural, high-quality night serum before you catch some shut-eye. Why? Because our skin goes into “repair mode” overnight and needs all the help it can get. 

Shop This Story:

Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion

Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion

Youth Boost Moisturizing Marula Face Lotion

Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum

Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum

Youth Boost Bakuchiol Night Serum

Advertisement

Green tea extract 

Nothing shows the power of natural ingredients like green tea — when nourishing our skin, green tea is an all-star player. The Sky Organics Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash offers a soothing blend of green tea, aloe vera, and antioxidant vitamin E to gently cleanse the skin. And most notable: it cleans without over-drying. 

Manuka honey

There’s something deeply comforting about the support of nature’s most luxurious ingredients. Who knew that manuka honey could help our skin shine its brightest? The Sky Organics Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub is made with manuka honey and ground walnut shells to provide the most natural but effective face exfoliation. Just thinking about this formula has us planning our next at-home spa night. (Is tonight too soon?) 

Shop This Story:

Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash

Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash

Youth Boost Moisturizing Green Tea Face Wash

Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub

Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub

Youth Boost Revitalizing Face Scrub

Advertisement

Acerola cherry extract

Vitamin C is an important ingredient to any natural skin care ritual, as it helps with collagen production and antioxidant protection against UV rays. The Sky Organics Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum is loaded with Vitamin C to keep you covered for whatever the day might bring. Plus, this lightweight formula is enriched with bakuchiol. This serum is the liquid version of “nature knows best.”

Shop This Story:

Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum

Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum

Youth Boost Antioxidant Day Serum uses a skin-loving blend of ingredients to boost skin’s overall radiance, and support a healthy, youthful looking glow.

Closer to nature 

Nature is rejuvenating in any form — be it a walk in the park or a skin care routine inspired by nature’s most potent ingredients. When we decide that our skin deserves only the safest and best ingredients, skin care becomes self-care. The Sky Organics Youth Boost line is not just a self-care ritual for cultivating our most radiant skin, it’s a ritual that brings us closer to nature, one ingredient at a time.

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone

Jamie Schneider
The 11 Best Lotions For Crepey Skin That Hydrate, Tighten & Tone
Home

This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look

Emma Loewe
This Vintage Jungle Home Is Oh-So-Cool: How To Recreate The Look
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms

Andrea Jordan
8 Tips To Perfect Your Summer Skin Care Routine, According to Derms
Sex

A Full Guide To Getting Nipple Piercings, In Case You're Curious

Stephanie Barnes
A Full Guide To Getting Nipple Piercings, In Case You're Curious
Mental Health

Why EMDR Therapy Is Effective For PTSD & Other Trauma

Deborah Korn, Psy.D.
Why EMDR Therapy Is Effective For PTSD & Other Trauma
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them

Eliza Sullivan
5 Plant-Based Food Trends You're About To See Everywhere + Fun Ways To Try Them
Parenting

Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This

Sara Lyon
Want To Make Your Partner Feel Comfortable & Calm During Labor? Try This
Recipes

These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend

Eliza Sullivan
These RDs Mixed Up Some Inflammation-Fighting Mocktails For The Long Weekend
Integrative Health

Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Making This Meal Plant-Based Is Better For Heart Health, Study Finds
Beauty

This Common Skin Care Ingredient Can Actually Get Rid Of B.O. (You’re Welcome!)

Jamie Schneider
This Common Skin Care Ingredient Can Actually Get Rid Of B.O. (You’re Welcome!)
Sex

Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex

Kelly Gonsalves
Making Love: What It Really Means & How To Have More Passionate Sex
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-natural-ingredients-you-need-in-clean-skin-care-ritual

Your article and new folder have been saved!