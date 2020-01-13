5 Little Tweaks To Help You Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle

Sometimes my nutrition clients are surprised at first when we discuss non-food topics, but healthy living isn’t just about what you’re eating: There are so many other factors that impact our health and well-being, and while it may not seem like they affect our eating on the surface, it’s all part of the same, big picture.

What I’ve found throughout my work in clinical, corporate wellness, my private practice, and through media work is that the struggle is usually not about not having enough information about what’s healthy and what’s not—it’s about staying consistent with those healthy habits when life becomes busy and hectic.

That’s why I’ve packed my new book, The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits For Managing Stress & Anxiety, with the tools that have helped my clients meet their goals and maintain their success even in the face of challenging situations.

Here are five of my favorite little game changers to maintain a healthy lifestyle: