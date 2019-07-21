5 Easy Weekday Lunches That Don't Need To Be Refrigerated

Pasta salad is actually better at room temperature, when the fats have more time to relax and the flavors become more prominent as a result. Store it in the fridge until you leave for work, and then you'll have a full three or four hours before it becomes unsafe to eat. Making the salad is all about the mix-ins: Start by cooking the pasta in a generous amount of fine-grain sea salt, then drizzling it with high-quality olive oil (we love Lucini and Brightland). Add in some veggies—we love a mix of raw and roasted, then take it up another level with bonus seeds, nuts, and fermented or pickled items.