5 Genius Ways To Use Up Leftover Basil, Rosemary, Thyme & More

If using fresh basil, chop it as finely as possible, and fill a glass jar ¾ full. If using dried basil, crush it in a mortar and pestle, and fill a glass jar ¼ full. Fill the jar with the vinegar of your choice, making sure it covers the basil by at least a couple of inches. If you're using a metal lid, cover the opening of the jar with two sheets of waxed paper to prevent corrosion, and then attach the lid.