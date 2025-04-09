Advertisement
5 Creatine Myths We Need To Stop Believing, From A Leading Expert
Creatine has recently been all over our team’s social feeds—a wellness trend we’re fully on board with. Unlike many fad diets and supplements you see online, creatine boasts a solid research-backed reputation.
However, that doesn’t mean it’s free from internet misinformation. Ahead, we’ll debunk five common myths about creatine mentioned on a mindbodygreen podcast episode with lead creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D. This way, you can confidently embrace this supplement, knowing the truth behind the claims.
Myth: Creatine causes hair loss
First, a question we get all the time: Does creatine cause hair loss? The answer is no, but let’s break down why.
The concern about creatine and hair loss largely stems from a single study. In this trial, male rugby players were given an extremely high dose of creatine—25 grams daily for seven days, followed by a maintenance dose of five grams per day. The study found that creatine supplementation increased DHT1 (a hormone linked to hair loss), but it’s important to note that the study did not actually evaluate hair loss.
While DHT has been associated with some cases of hair loss, the findings of this particular study haven’t been replicated. Unfortunately, this one-off, poorly measured study has fueled the misconception that creatine causes hair loss.
Rest assured, the extensive body of research on creatine has not shown any link to hair loss in humans, nor has it indicated that creatine increases testosterone, free testosterone, or DHT—factors that could suggest a higher risk of hair loss.
Myth: Creatine causes cancer
Next up is a concerning myth: creatine causes cancer. Rest assured, this is not true.
Some early studies suggested a link because a few participants with higher cancer risk were also using creatine, but research from 2023 confirms that creatine itself does not cause cancer2.
In fact, modern studies indicate that a diet rich in creatine might actually lower cancer risk3 for some adults over 20. Additionally, creatine could be beneficial for cancer patients4 experiencing muscle loss due to the disease or its treatment. As noted in research, “Individuals at increased risk of muscle loss may benefit the most from creatine.”
Myth: Creatine negatively impacts blood pressure
Another myth is that creatine causes adverse effects on blood pressure. This isn’t entirely accurate: for people with normal blood pressure taking standard doses, creatine generally isn’t a concern and may even improve blood vessel function in healthy adults.
However, some older studies involving adults with pre-existing hypertension showed a slight increase in blood pressure, though these results were inconclusive due to small sample sizes5. If you have concerns about hypertension, it’s wise to discuss creatine use with your doctor, considering other known factors that affect blood pressure, such as salt intake, sleep quality, alcohol, and stress.
Myth: Creatine is bad for your kidneys
Then, we have the kidney health confusion, which started over 25 years ago (yes, creatine has been researched for that long).
It all started with a 1998 case report 6that blamed creatine for a young man's kidney issues, leading to widespread misinformation. Despite numerous studies debunking this claim and showing no harm to kidney health, the original report's influence persisted.
A 2021 review article clarified7, "After nearly 30 years of post-marketing surveillance, thousands of exposures, and multiple clinical trials, no such evidence [of kidney problems with creatine] exists."
However, anyone with kidney health concerns should consult their doctor before taking any supplements, including creatine, especially if on medication or a specific treatment plan. For the general population, research has laid the kidney health debate to rest.
Want to dive deeper? We wrote a full article on the creatine kidney health discussion, which you can read here.
Myth: Creatine causes bloating & weight gain
One major concern women have about creatine is the potential for weight gain or bloating. While temporary weight gain from water retention can occur—especially during a high-dose loading phase—creatine itself does not cause fat gain.
“There’s a bit of error in the dosing, [which is] why that happens,” Candow explains, referring to the 20-grams-a-day loading phase we mentioned earlier.
This temporary water retention can be beneficial by hydrating your muscles but might also lead to bloating. Sticking to a daily dose of five to ten grams should minimize these effects, and if bloating persists beyond the first week, consider reducing your dose and gradually increasing it as your body adjusts.
At the end of the day, while we've debunked many myths about creatine, it’s crucial to acknowledge potential side effects and risks. Though not suitable for everyone—especially those with kidney concerns who should consult their doctor—creatine can be a game-changer for muscle, brain, and bone health for most people.
Given creatine’s extensive research and popularity, it's no surprise that myths have emerged. Many concerns about bloating, hair loss, and blood pressure stem from poorly conducted studies, dosing errors, and small sample sizes.
To explore creatine’s benefits, pros, cons, and its rise to fame, check out the full episode with Candow on Apple Podcasts or YouTube.
