5 Beneficial Juices That Might Be Missing From Your Wellness Routine
Juice and wellness have gone hand-in-hand since the very beginning. Whether it’s something fruity to start the day or something refreshing post-workout, nothing hits the spot like a glass of juice. But if we’re talking well-being, juice can be about far more than flavor.
Juices can be made from fruits, veggies, and powerhouse ingredients—each with their own unique set of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, enzymes, and beyond. But tapping the health properties of juice isn’t just about drinking more—it’s about knowing which juice you’d benefit from most. We all have different wellness needs, and for that we turn to R.W. Kundsen’s colorful portfolio of juice.
Advertisement
There’s a juice for that.
Maybe you’re dealing with sleepless nights, seeking immune support, or simply taking a proactive approach to your health… There’s a unique juice that can help. R.W. Knudsen’s premium juices offer a full spectrum of choices. They hold the gold standard of what fruits n’ veggies can become, with a quality difference you can taste. But which juice do you need the most? What’s missing in your wellness routine? Choose your intention and let’s find out!
Advertisement
A supported immune system.
You already have the classic go-to’s like vitamin C and zinc—but what about superfoods? Greens like spirulina1 and chlorella2 have been proven to promote immunity. But tasty fruits like kiwis, bananas, and apples are also connected to a healthy immune system3, thanks to their antioxidant content. You’ll find all the above in R.W. Knudsen’s Kiwi Apple Green Juice Blend. With full-bodied texture and a surprisingly sweet flavor, enjoying the benefits of superfoods has never been easier.
A good night’s sleep.
Sometimes the secret to better sleep is found in surprising places. According to research4, tart cherries are a natural solution for promoting sleep quality and even supporting insomnia. That’s because they’re full of melatonin, the sleep hormone that helps us transition into sleep, and tryptophan, an amino acid that helps make melatonin. Made with 100% tart cherry juice and zero added sugar, consider R.W. Knudsen’s Just Tart Cherry Juice your new nightcap.
Advertisement
A happy heart.
Cardiovascular health is at the heart of any well-being routine, and that can look as simple as adding more polyphenols to your diet. Polyphenols are natural compounds found in plants that are famous for promoting cardiovascular health5, and they’re found abundantly in grapes. But when was the last time you had a tangy glass of grape juice? With perfectly sweet and slightly tart flavor, sip on a little R.W. Knudsen Organic Just Concord Grape Juice for a meaningful break in your day.
Shop this story:
A refreshing recovery routine.
Recovery plays a key role in building strength6 and overall fitness. Other than the obvious rest days, we can support our body through targeted nutrition. Aside from its summery, tropical taste, pineapple is full of an enzyme called bromelain. Research has shown that bromelain reduces the inflammation and swelling that occurs during exercise to enhance recovery7. And honestly, what sounds more refreshing post-workout than R.W. Knudsen’s Organic Just Pineapple Juice on the rocks?
Advertisement
A killer workout.
When the day calls for a sweaty, heart-pumping workout, ditch the pre-workout mix and opt for beet juice instead. Beets are known to increase levels of nitric oxide, which supports blood flow and energy levels.8 Research8 even suggests that this root veggie may benefit athletic performance through cardiorespiratory support. Blended with a touch of organic lemon for a sweet and earthy flavor, R.W. Kundsen’s Organic Beet Juice is the perfect way to start your workout on top.
Refresh your wellness routine.
Whether it’s fresh fruit, earthy veggies, or superfoods—nature’s ingredients are full of beneficial properties. Adding more of those benefits to our everyday life really can be as simple as a glass of juice. Juices are enjoyable, plain and simple. But the ingredients in R.W. Knudsen juices have properties that can uplift your entire wellness routine. They’re shelf-stable for convenience, but sustainably-produced with high quality you can trust… and taste. Whatever self-care solution you need, there's a juice for that!
Advertisement
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.