Put A Bow On It: The Minimalist's Guide To Wearing Ribbons
As we approach the end of 2023, it’s only right to leave it with a bow in your hair. This obsession with ribbons has taken over the fashion industry this year, reimagining the sophistication of bows beyond their classic, cutesy touch.
Whether you’re gunning for a minimalist look, an elevated accessory, or an easy way to participate in this year's buzziest holiday trends, all you need to do is put a bow on it. Here’s the how-to, plus a quick backstory on the rise of the ribbon.
Why are bows everywhere this year?
While bows aren’t anything new to the "balletcore" veterans, they've undeniably had a moment in the spotlight this year. Gen-Z-adored designer, Sandy Liang, commanded the runway at New York Fashion Week with countless models sporting hair bows, while menswear designer Tanner Fletcher showed off bow-covered suits… just to name a few of the many bow sightings.
The cool thing is, bows are for anyone and everyone who wants to participate, not just those aiming for a dainty, ultra-feminine aesthetic. Even those disinterested in fashion or makeup can keep up with bow trend via home decor, with candle holders and bow-covered Christmas trees, as outlined in Architectural Digest.
You’ll have no trouble finding bow accessories of all kinds online and in stores, thanks to the mass obsession, but you can also put a sustainable twist on this trend by reusing ribbons from past gifts and holidays. Plus, using a bow can inspire childhood nostalgia and make any look feel just a bit more special. So why not partake?
This year has shown us that there are truly unlimited ways to use bows, in both minimalist and maximalist fashions. Below, find some easy looks to take with you this holiday season.
4 ways to style bows for holiday glam
It may seem easy to just, you know, put a bow on anything—but I find the more intentional you are with your ribbon selection and placement, the more refined you'll look as a whole.
Ahead, an option for makeup lovers, those clad in all-black ensembles, and the bold statement makers.
Bow coordination
If you already have your makeup look planned out, consider finding a bow to match. Whether you coordinate with deep green liner, a feisty red lip, a modern smokey eye, or a subtle pink shadow, tagging on a matching bow will help the beat come together.
Feel free to take notes from this lovely red display sported by model Elsa Hosk or the soft pink finish from beauty trend aficionado Hailey Bieber.
Get creative with the matchy-matchy look and pull in hues from your blush, nail polish, eyeshadow, or even jewelry.
Stay chic with black bows
Those who wear all black to every event need not worry, because black bows are here to keep it chic while adding an element of play.
When I’m going for a red lip (a rare but beloved addition) I like to keep my outfit, hair accessories included, fairly muted to let the pigment pop.
For this look, I layered two different reds to reach my desired deep cherry hue: first, the REFY Red Lipsculpt for liner and a base, followed by the RMS Serum Lipstick in Angela, then topped off with the REFY Red Lip Gloss to add shine—you can shop my line-up in just a moment.
Even if you skip the red lip and keep it minimal, black bows are incredibly versatile and easily dressed up or down. For a more formal look, stick with materials like silk, satin, and velvet.
A statement bow
Then we have the statement bow. This version is perfect for those sporting a simple outfit and want to level up their look.
Please feel free to play around with colors; either stick with holiday classic reds, greens, white, and blues, lean into metallic gold or silver, or opt for the plain black bow that allows the sheer size to speak for itself.
If you want to invest, consider the Palermo Bow from designer (and bonafide ribbon expert) Sandy Liang, or shoot for this silky and functional Giant Bow Scrunchie from Room Shop.
Go beyond hair
If bold hair and makeup just aren't your thing, work bows into your look in other ways. Consider a finely painted bow manicure, use a repurposed silk ribbon as a neck scarf, or tie ribbons on your favorite boots or flats to elevate your look from the bottom up.
No matter which route you choose, adding a bow to your holiday look will surely kick the spirit up a notch. Get creative with your ribbons and find ways to make them personal—after experimenting, you just may find yourself on the bow bandwagon, too. Don’t worry; I don’t think the ribbon renaissance will be trending past anytime soon.
Bows have taken over the fashion and beauty space in 2023, making them the perfect festive and trendy addition to your holiday glam. You can match your makeup to your bows, keep it clean with an all-black look, rock a statement bow, or tie a ribbon onto just about any piece of clothing—embracing the bow trend can help you personalize and elevate your look, so get creative and have fun with the task.
And if you have the bow covered? Consider lip color your next step—here's how to find your perfect shade.
