4 Ways to Choose A Non-Dairy Milk and The New Variety We Can’t Get Enough Of

Non-dairy milks have been top of mind (and coffee cups and cereal bowls) for some time now, but we haven’t paid them the proper attention when it comes to the specifics of our selections. All too often, they’re filled with unrecognizable ingredients you wouldn’t find in your pantry -- a classic case of “simple” products gone awry.

With so many varieties, blends, and not-so-pure formulations hiding in plain sight, awareness is key when choosing your go-to(s). Luckily, we’re here to help you navigate the refrigerated section to find the milk that works for you with a few must-know tips. First things first:

Flip it Over: Your approach to a non-dairy milk purchase shouldn’t be any different than your other packaged goods and produce: flip it over. Nutrition facts are there for a reason; they provide you with the information you need to support your body inside out! Take note of ingredients you don’t recognize, added sugars, and other info that may not be aligned with your personal approach to nutrition and well-being goals.

We know sometimes it’s easier to turn a blind eye, but don’t be afraid to examine what you’ve been using! If your favorite nut-based milk is loaded with ingredients you can’t pronounce, perhaps it’s time to consider a less-processed option. There are so many unique flavors and brands out there that have only what you need (and want) in a non-dairy milk.

Watch Out for Thickeners & Additives: Have you ever wondered why some of your non-dairy milks are inexplicably creamier or thicker? It could be that there are some extra agents helping… and you may not want to be sipping them. Three examples? Grapeseed oil, guar gum and gellan gum. These ingredients aren’t necessarily “bad,” but they’re known to cause inflammation and digestive issues. If you’re looking to adopt a minimally processed and functionally nourishing lifestyle, you’ll want to avoid these extra ingredients.