4 Unexpected Things I Learned About My Health From A Science-Backed Nutrition Plan

As a Brand Strategist at mindbodygreen, optimizing my wellness is a daily priority. And as a certified personal trainer, fitness and nutrition are arguably the two most significant pillars in this routine. I read ingredient labels like I’m looking for typos, count macros, and time every meal to maximize my energy & performance.

But most of what I know about nutrition is based on either anecdotal personal experiences (that time I tried and failed at keto) or simple internet research—neither of which are precisely optimal in determining the perfect diet for my body and lifestyle. So when I learned there was an opportunity to dig deeper with InsideTracker and their revolutionary approach to personalized nutrition, I begged my editor to try it out.

Their Ultimate Plan analyzed 43 of my blood biomarkers to provide personalized recommendations for my nutrition & lifestyle. Here’s what I learned from this experience, how I plan on implementing their Action Plan into my 2021 routine, and why taking control of your wellness from a science-backed approach is the perfect way to kick off the new year.