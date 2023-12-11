Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses, From A Polysynesthete

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
December 11, 2023
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Maureen Seaberg
Image by Maureen Seaberg / mbg Creative
December 11, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Do you know someone with a sensory superpower? Maybe they have the ability to describe all the subtle undertones that exist in an apple, when you see it as just red. Maybe they have the keen sense of smell or taste of a sommelier. Or maybe they combine senses—associating the sound of a car’s horn with the color blue, for example.  

This person probably has synesthesia—or bonus senses—just like Maureen Seaberg, author of Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Astonishing New Science of the Senses.

Seaberg actually has several forms of synesthesia (she’s a “polysynesthete”), though she believes we could all be better at tapping into our senses for the sake of our health. After all, heightened sensory experiences have been associated with better memory performance1 and higher intelligence2

“We definitely have more sensory real estate than we're using,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, find her go-to tips to supercharge your senses.

1.

Get outside

“If there's an opportunity to be outside, take it,” declares Seaberg. Getting outside quite literally opens the door to new sensory inputs. 

Think about it: “I'm sitting in a 9 by 12 office right now. What are the parameters for my hearing?” she shares. “Were I to step outside, there would be miles of sound to my left, right, front, and back—temperature changes, the sound of birds… The amount of stimulation and openness is so vastly different.” 

Not to mention, spending time in nature has been associated with plenty of health benefits, like emotional resilience3 and overall longevity4. It’s never a bad idea to get outdoors. 

2.

Practice sense stops

It’s easy to go about your day on autopilot, but Seaberg encourages mindfully taking in your surroundings for at least a minute or two. “I call it a sense stop,” she explains, which refers to taking a moment of pause at each possible moment of sense. 

“Literally stop and smell the roses,” she adds. “Take time to savor your meals, create beautiful soundscapes for your home and office that can act as a barrier to harmful noise.” Try to practice at least one sense stop per day and work your way up—soon, you might find yourself becoming more mindful overall. 

3.

Pair sensory experiences

Want to enhance your existing senses? “Pair sensory things that you want to experience more fully,” says Seaberg. Let’s say you’re in a farmer’s market, you smell a beautiful magnolia flower, and you wish you could recall that scent all afternoon.

Says Seaberg, “Think of the magnolia, and think of something beautiful—like a full moon or a sound—and pair them in your mind. It acts like the memory palace [technique] or a mnemonic, and you will find you recall it better later and more vividly.” 

Memory experts say to pair someone’s face with an emotion if you want to better remember their name—it’s the same logic at play here. By pairing a sensory experience with another that already exists in your mind, you will have an easier time recalling that moment. 

4.

Try meditation

Finally, “Meditation is so powerful for opening the senses,” says Seaberg. “It lowers stress hormones5 that can damage sensory apparatuses.” For example, meditation has been shown to lower eye pressure in participants with glaucoma, and mindfulness was found to reduce tinnitus severity.  

Broadly speaking, “it also creates a stillness so that you can notice the scent in the air or a change in temperature on your skin,” Seaberg says. It quiets mental chatter so you can better notice the beautiful sensations around you. 

“I recommend a daily practice,” she adds, so see here for expert tips to start an everyday practice that lasts. 

The takeaway 

“We're at the dawn of a sensory renaissance,” Seaberg declares, and it all starts with tapping into your own sensory superpowers. With a healthy dose of mindfulness, you can enhance all five senses to ultimately optimize your well-being—synesthete or not.

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Women's Health

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea
Integrative Health

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea

Sarah Regan

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health
Integrative Health

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health

Sarah Regan

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist
Mental Health

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Integrative Health

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

Hannah Frye

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says
Integrative Health

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says

Sarah Regan

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Women's Health

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea
Integrative Health

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea

Sarah Regan

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health
Integrative Health

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health

Sarah Regan

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist
Mental Health

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Integrative Health

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

Hannah Frye

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says
Integrative Health

These Foods Could Increase Alzheimer's Risk, New Research Says

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

A Parasympathetic Breathing Exercise to Calm Your Mind & Body7 Health Benefits Of Quinoa: Protein Fiber & NutrientsFermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing Skin
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.