Advertisement
4 Tips To Master The Art Of At-Home Brow Touch-Ups, From The Pros
I used to think I was born with subpar eyebrows that were too patchy and uneven to be remedied. However, upon moving to New York City and meeting with celebrity brow experts like Sania Vucetaj and Joey Healy, I realized it's not about the luck of the brow draw; it's all about the right shaping technique.
After two years of being tweezed and trimmed by the city’s finest arch experts, I’ve finally learned how to upkeep my brows on my own, only requiring the occasional consult. To come, the five best tips I learned along the way.
Always pluck from the bottom, not the top of the brow
Now, unless you have a random brow hair that’s completely isolated from the brow area, you should only be tweezing from below the arch. This helps to naturally keep the brows lifted and raised, so you don’t accidentally drag down your face.
If the hairs at the top look out of hand, rely on trimming and brushing them rather than yanking them out entirely. Otherwise, you may be left missing lost hairs that were integral to your brow structure.
Fill in your brows pre-pluck
When I first visited Vucetaj, she filled my brows before shaping them, which I now realize is a brilliant move. This helps ensure you only pluck excess hair and trim as needed.
If you shape and pluck without your usual brow products on, it can be difficult to predict what the finished product will actually look like, too.
Even though I don’t personally use tons of brow-filling products (I rely on fine-tip pencils like the Kosas Brow Pop Nano), keeping those gaps filled while I tweeze ensures I never make sparse areas worse by overdoing it.
Read our beauty team's full review of the Kosas Brow Pop Nano here.
Shop brow products
Kosas
Brow Pop Nano
Joey Healy
Luxe Brow Powder
Sania's Brow Bar
Precision Blade Scissors
Kulfi
Brow Gel
Use a makeup brush to identify your big 3
One of the hardest parts of brow shaping is knowing where the brows should start, arch, and end. One trick that can make this a whole lot easier calls for one thing: a thin-handled makeup brush, or even a regular writing pencil.
Once you have it, you’ll place one end of the brush on the side of your nose, by the crease of the nostril, and point the brush toward your temple to identify the tail, toward the arch of the brow to spot the peak, and then straight up to identify the front.
This isn’t an exact science by any means, but it can be a useful guide to keep the brows as close to symmetrical as possible while still taking your unique features into account.
The more often you touch up, the lower your risk of a botched brow
While these tips above have helped me become a more skilled brow tweezer, nothing can truly replace time with an expert boasting 20+ years of experience ahead of your appointment. So, as my final tip, I’d suggest you invest time with an expert for at least one session to really identify and perfect your brow shape.
After that initial consultation, you can follow up with your own at-home touch-ups, but keep a regular cadence so you can hold onto the base brow shape they crafted for you. If you let them fully grow out in between, it may be harder to get back to that optimized shape without professional guidance.
A final reminder
The takeaway
After years of visiting professional brow experts, I’ve gathered a handful of tips to perfect an at-home touch-up. Start by filling your brows, so you’re working with the finished product. Identify your brow’s big three points, then go in with tweezers and focus on plucking the bottom, not the top, of the brow. Finally, consider visiting an expert for a brow overhaul and touching up their work often to easily emulate their work. Craving more brow care? Here, find even more brow-shaping tips.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel