After years of visiting professional brow experts, I’ve gathered a handful of tips to perfect an at-home touch-up. Start by filling your brows, so you’re working with the finished product. Identify your brow’s big three points, then go in with tweezers and focus on plucking the bottom, not the top, of the brow. Finally, consider visiting an expert for a brow overhaul and touching up their work often to easily emulate their work. Craving more brow care? Here, find even more brow-shaping tips.