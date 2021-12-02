4 Reasons To Add Hemp Hearts To Your Holistic Holiday Baking (And How To Do It)

How do you know the holidays are here? For us, the oven is usually aglow, as warm aromas of our favorite seasonal recipes spread through the house. This time of year, few things are more enjoyable than getting in the kitchen and whipping up some sweet treats for everyone to enjoy. But when those sugary treats bump nutrient-dense foods out of our daily routine, it's hard to feel merry and bright!

Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way. A holistic holiday can be just as joyful, even down to what we're baking. And that doesn't require us to take away the things we love, either. With Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts, it's actually about what you can add. And here are four reasons hemp hearts deserve a spot in the baking cabinet this year: