4 Reasons To Add Hemp Hearts To Your Holistic Holiday Baking (And How To Do It)

How do you know the holidays are here? For us, the oven is usually aglow, as warm aromas of our favorite seasonal recipes spread through the house. This time of year, few things are more enjoyable than getting in the kitchen and whipping up some sweet treats for everyone to enjoy. But when those sugary treats bump nutrient-dense foods out of our daily routine, it's hard to feel merry and bright!
Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way. A holistic holiday can be just as joyful, even down to what we're baking. And that doesn't require us to take away the things we love, either. With Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts, it's actually about what you can add. And here are four reasons hemp hearts deserve a spot in the baking cabinet this year:
1. They're small but mighty.
Hemp hearts may be small, but they are certainly mighty. As the edible heart inside of a hulled hemp seed, this superfood is packed with nutrition—most notoriously, protein. Each serving of Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts contains 10 grams of plant-based protein to keep you fueled during the busiest time of year. And that's significant, compared to other tiny relatives like chia seeds and flax. As a good source of protein, hemp hearts are also easy to digest.
2. They're full of omegas.
Alongside protein, Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts have 12 grams of omega-3 and -6. Omegas are healthy unsaturated fats that help our body produce energy.
3. They're an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.
Hemp hearts are rich in B vitamins and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. It's amazing to think that such a small superfood can be packed with so much nutrition, but humans have been on to the nutritional value of hemp seeds for thousands of years.
4. They're sneakily nutritious and delicious.
On top of their many benefits, hemp hearts have one very defining characteristic: They're tiny. Plus, they have a rich and nutty flavor that blends well into practically anything. What this means is that we can add this sneaky superfood to our holiday recipes without anyone noticing (especially the picky eaters). From muffins to cookies to pies, hemp hearts bring a lot of nutrition to the table—without taking away the indulgence of a sweet treat.
Baking with more heart.
Nothing sparks joy like a recipe that's tasty and surprisingly healthier for you. By adding more protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals to your baked goods, Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts are that surprise element for a holistic spin on a traditional recipe. But because you may have to taste it to believe it, we've spotlighted a few hemp heart recipes that are perfect this time of year:
Sometimes it feels like once it's in with the holiday lights and decorations, it's out with our wellness routines. But there are plenty of ways to stay in the spirit while nurturing our body, mind, and spirit. Baking with Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts is a small (literally) but considerable way to gift yourself more nutrition this season... When you need it most.