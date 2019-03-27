mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

If You're Doing One Thing To Spring Clean This Year, Make It This

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
If You're Doing One Thing To Spring Clean This Year, Make It This

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 27, 2019
Spring cleaning season is upon us! In the coming weeks, mbg will be sharing some of the easiest, most effective tips and tricks we've heard for nixing germs at home. (Check out what we've run so far here.) Today, we're talking about one of the most important (but often overlooked) spring cleaning actions out there.

"Spring cleaning" means something different to everyone. Some people take it as a cue to scrub down every inch of their home while others (hand raised high) will just use it as a time to declutter, quickly wipe down surfaces, and maybe buy some fresh-cut flowers to celebrate the new season.

No matter where on the cleaning spectrum you may fall, though, according to the experts there is one thing you should definitely be doing this time of year, and that's dusting.

"Like a lot of people, I'm guilty of not doing much in the way of regular dusting, so if you're a lazy duster like me, I highly recommend using spring cleaning as an excuse to get a damp cloth and dust all those dark and hidden areas you don't normally get to," Adria Vasil, journalist and author of Ecoholic Home: The Greenest, Cleanest, and Most Energy-Efficient Information Under One (Canadian) Roof, said when we asked about one important cleaning ritual that people often neglect.

"All that hidden dust means you're breathing in more phthalates, flame retardants, stain repellents and plasticizers that accumulate in dust bunnies," she adds. Just this week, one new study even found that endocrine disrupters in dust could be associated with weight gain in children.

What's the best way to dust at home?

According to the author of that endocrine study, the best tool for getting rid of dust is a slightly damp microfiber cloth. Dusting dry, it turns out, might just kick chemicals back into the air and make them easier to inhale. Pro tip: Melissa Maker, the green cleaning expert behind the book Clean My Space: The Secret to Cleaning Better, Faster, and Loving Your Home Every Day, says that you'll know if a cloth is the right level of damp when it feels like you sneezed into it. Graphic, but effective! One quick hack if you want to quickly dust your floors, too: Just wrap your microfiber cloth around the bottom of your broom.

Article continues below

5 areas in the home you should be dusting right now.

Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, green cleaning expert, and blogger behind The Eco Hub, wholeheartedly agrees that we could all be dusting more—and recommends starting with these four often-neglected spots:

1. All over your kitchen cupboards.

Batista recommends wiping down the tops, moldings, and doors of all your cabinets at least once a week. She says that instead of just using water, you should try a slightly heavier duty 50:50 mix of water and white vinegar on your microfiber cloth for these, and don't forget the knobs and hinges!

Article continues below

2. Your mattress (and your pet's bed!).

According to Batista, both of these should be dusted and vacuumed at least once a month, since they are hot spots for sweat and dead skin cells (graphic, but true!). Here’s her three-step cleaning process:

First, remove and wash all sheets and bedding. Give your mattress a good vacuum, making sure you're using a clean attachment. Vacuum or dust the headboard and base as well. Sprinkle baking soda onto the mattress, let it sit for at least 15 minutes, then vacuum it again.

The same can be said for pet beds. "Most pet beds can be washed in the washer, but regular vacuums and deodorizing will cut down on danger, allergens, and dust," she says.

3. Your vents and filters.

"If you live in North America, odds are you have an HVAC system in your home, which is essentially the lungs of your home!" Batista says. Make sure you're maintaining yours by vacuuming its filters once or twice a month and replacing them every six months.

Article continues below

4. Your vacuum canister and vacuum attachments.

These are important to clean out regularly (Batista does it twice a month because she has cats, but you can get away with doing it once a month). Here's how: "Always empty the canister before it gets totally full. You can wash the cup in hot water with a few drops of Castile soap or dish soap. Don't forget about the vacuum's filter, either! Check with the manufacturer about the best ways to clean it. Some can be washed; others need to be replaced."

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-places-you-should-be-dusting-at-home-more

Your article and new folder have been saved!