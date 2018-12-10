3 Ways To Tell That A New Skin Care Regimen Is Working

Another common reason for switching up your skin care? There's a distinct move toward more natural products packed with active ingredients that can be as efficacious as their clinical counterparts. Take sweet almond seed extract and cassava extract found in Z Natural Life's Intensive Rejuvenating Cream, for example—these plant-based actives are known for their lifting and smoothing effect on skin. If you're making a swap, check to see why a skin care brand is including each of its ingredients (reputable companies will always disclose this!).

So, you're giving a more natural alternative a go or want to treat a new skin care need. Anyone who's ever introduced a new product to their regimen knows it's mostly a waiting game. But as a rule of thumb, you should try sticking with anything new for at least a few weeks (it can take up to 28 days for skin cells to turn over) to see true results. "Many skin care products take time to start exerting their effects, and you will not see any noticeable effect for several weeks," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., FAAD. "You should give a product two to four weeks to start exerting its effect."

Additionally, opt for a clean swap for new products—a one-in, one-out policy—so it's easier to tell what's working and what's not. To take the guesswork out of what that looks like, short of seeing the desired results you're hoping for, here are a few easy-to-spot clues a new product is working: