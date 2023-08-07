No one needs more eat-this-not-that advice. Food is powerful, and you can harness that power by connecting healthy eating to your passions. In other words: Find your why. Ask yourself, why does healthy eating matter? Maybe you want to feel better to show up for your family. Or maybe you want more energy for upcoming travels or a creative project. When you anchor your relationship to food in your why, it's no longer about counting calories and right and wrong. It's about simply doing more of what you love.