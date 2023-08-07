Healthy eating is an everyday endeavor. But weighing out options every time we’re hungry? Who has the time? Healthy eating is most sustainable as a habit, which you can form and keep with Lifesum. As the world’s leading nutrition platform, Lifesum is an app that offers personalized nutrition alongside food education and inspiration. Through daily food tracking that feels (refreshingly) positive, the app gives you detailed information about your protein, carb, and fat intake, including sugars, fiber, saturated fats, and more.

With this information right at your fingertips, Lifesum helps you make more conscious decisions surrounding food. But it also supports larger nutrition goals. And that starts from the second you join with their Life Score quiz. Your results (AKA, your Life Score) provide fascinating insights into your eating patterns, pointing you toward progress. Whether it’s more protein or fresh veggies, you’ll get weekly guidance on not only enhancing your dietary choices but also nurturing a healthier relationship with food in the long run.