Beauty

3 Ways To Elevate Your Everyday Morning Coffee

Hannah Frye
March 04, 2025
woman with baby making coffee
Image by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy
March 04, 2025

Sometimes the happiness that comes from a store-bought latte isn't even the flavor or the foam—it's simply the lack of effort that went into making it.

However, at $8 a pop in some cities, your bank account might not reflect that same joy.

Enter, an elevated at-home coffee: After all, the best way to fight the coffee shop urge is to master the art of making your own latte. To come, three ways to upgrade your cup: 

1.

Invest in a milk frother

Pouring milk into black coffee is just not the same experience as sipping on warm, airy foam. While milk frothers can certainly get expensive, it's worth the investment if you're going to save money on store-bought drinks later on. 

If you opt for alternative milk, pick something rich, like oat or canned coconut milk, to achieve a bubbly texture to pour into your cup. Pair this frothed milk with a shot or two of espresso, or use it as the final touch in your cup of black coffee. 

2.

Add collagen powder

If you step inside an organic market, chances are you'll find a cafe filled with "wellness lattes." By this, I mean hot beverages with coffee or tea as a base, mixed in with loads of healthy, supercharged ingredients. One common offering: the skin-loving latte. Think beverages infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, etc.

To upgrade your own cup at home, you can always just add a scoop of collagen powder to your coffee. Look for a blend with hydrolyzed collagen peptides (as that's the form that has been shown to support skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density1) and some additional ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, etc., to get the most bang for your buck. 

If you purchase an unflavored collagen powder, feel free to mix in some natural sweetener or honey, or you can simply leave this healthy addition as is. Not sure where to find a good one? Here's our curated list of the nine best options on the market if you want some inspiration. 

3.

Have other options on hand

Another reason cafes can feel so luxurious: There's more than one menu option to choose from. So why not replicate this beverage diversity in your home as well? One way to do so is by stocking up on ingredients to whip up at least one or two other beverages. 

Spend some time thinking about what you would crave other than a plain coffee or latte. Is it chai tea? Maybe an Earl Grey latte? How about matcha? Or perhaps a mocha? Even an iced tea can feel fun!

Have at least one or two other options on hand. This way, you'll be prepped and ready for any impromptu coffee cravings you get, and your beverage cabinet will feel even more complete. 

The takeaway

Buying lattes every day is not a sustainable habit for everyone's bank account. To encourage yourself to make your own beverages, consider upgrading your system: You can invest in a milk frother, add collagen to your coffee for a skin-loving boost, and have other options on hand when you crave something a little extra. If coffee isn't your thing, you can always experiment with matcha lattes instead—here's how the two compare

