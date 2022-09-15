3 Tips To Practice Self-Discipline & Achieve Long-Term Success

What are the essential ingredients for long-term success? Some say it’s confidence, while others regard compassion as the most fundamental traint. As for No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Ryan Holiday? He considers self-discipline the secret sauce—in fact, he even titled his most recent book, Discipline Is Destiny: The Power of Self-Control.

“If you are disciplined, it makes you more likely to be successful in the future,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Although, it can be difficult to stay accountable and focused on the goal in front of you—according to Holiday, we could all use a little crash course in the art of self-discipline. Below, find Holiday’s three tips to become more disciplined and achieve success.