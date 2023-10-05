3 Tips To Help You Find The Best Haircut For Your Face & Features
While hair trends come and go, one thing remains constant: Both short and long styles are always in—so don’t feel like you have to sway one direction to fit a certain mold.
Still, choosing between the two lengths can be difficult, especially if you want to make the best aesthetic choice for your features. To come, three steps a professional stylist recommends you consider before committing to your cut.
Don’t get caught up in measurements
A new filter on TikTok is gaining traction, claiming to decide whether or not your face will look better with short or long hair. It seems to compute your hair destiny by measuring the distance between the chin and the cheekbone. If it measures over 2.25 inches, you’ll look better with long hair—or so the filter says.
“TikTok is great for giving you trends and ideas,” says professional hairdresser Rogerio Cavalcante; however, he has to admit the filter isn’t all it’s chalked up to be.
The distance between your cheekbone and chin definitely plays a role in determining your best cut, but it’s not as straightforward as the filter makes it out to be, he explains.
“In some ways, yes, I use the cheekbones to decide how much of the layers are shown in the front, or even bangs, but again, I have to see the whole person–not only those measurements,” Cavalcante says.
Besides, there are plenty more factors to consider than just that distance. Think about it—everyone has different features, hair types, hair colors, and aesthetic preferences, and a filter can’t take all of that into consideration.
“If you really want short hair, you should go for short hair,” Cavalcante stresses. Don’t let a TikTok filter stop you.
Pick your favorite features
Did you know your haircut can actually enhance your favorite features? It’s true, and according to Cavalcante, that’s one of the most important things to tell your stylist before they get to work.
Say you love your eyes, and you want them to pop—your stylist can actually frame your face in a way that makes your eyes the focal point. The same goes for your cheekbones, collarbones, nose, neck, and your lips.
You should also communicate which facial features you may not want to highlight, should there be any—this way, you can really focus on your favorite elements.
Wear your natural hair to the appointment
Especially in the era of chin-grazing bobs, it’s important to sport your natural hair when heading to the salon. Cavalcante recommends washing it a day or two before you come in and refraining from using any kind of hot tool.
This way, your stylist can clearly see where the new haircut will fall when your hair is in its natural shape, where they may need to remove density, and how to trim layers and bangs properly.
Plus, they may be able to give you some natural styling tips to make your texture pop with your fresh cut, should you be trying to give up your use of daily hot tools.
The takeaway
Finding the best haircut for your face and features all starts with communicating with your hairdresser. Make sure you tell them which features you want to highlight most and always wear your natural texture to your appointment. Want to add bangs to your request? Here’s a list of the nine different types to choose from.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.