But Goodman was just helpful. She explained to me how she suspected my face might age with time, talked about what lifestyle changes might help, and reassured me that there were plenty of options available should I ever feel ready. During the meeting, we also talked about how wrinkles were natural and not to be feared (even if, at the time, everyone's definition of "youthful" was actually "wax-like"). I felt empowered, like I could age on my own terms.