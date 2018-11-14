3 Strategies For Actually Being Well-Rested This Holiday Season

It’s not just wellness circles recommending the everyday stress-managing properties of CBD extract—the beneficial cannabinoid derived from hemp is steadily becoming a tried-and-true part of many people’s routines. Around the holidays, CBD extracts including oil, (which, to be clear, is completely non-intoxicating, unlike marijuana which contains THC) can help support a sense of calm and promote a healthy sleep cycle.

But because there are a ton of brands claiming they contain CBD, it’s important to know that hemp seed oil and whole-plant hemp extract oil are not one and the same. Though hemp seed oil is rich in omega fatty acids, it’s made from the seed and actually contains low levels of CBD, if any at all. On the other hand, hemp extract—like the products in the Charlotte’s Web line —is made from the whole plant. Charlotte’s Web CBD extracts, including oils , capsules and topicals, are made from non-GMO hemp grown outdoors with responsible farming methods right in Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon, so you can rest assured you’re getting a high-quality product. These farms don’t use pesticides, herbicides or fungicides—Charlotte’s Web tends over 250,000 hemp plants by hand.