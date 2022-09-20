“If there's any time to invest in yourself, it's during pregnancy. I mean, what a responsibility: You are growing a human being. It’s a hugely important time to pamper yourself because there are so many days that are so hard and even during postpartum. So if you need a pickup? I’m going to endorse that fully,” says board-certified dermatologist Sam Ellis, M.D., who counts herself as a new mom.

In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I talked with Ellis how to care for your skin while pregnant and breastfeeding. Not only did she share her own experiences with becoming a mother, but she talked about how she approaches talking about this with her patients.

And as she notes in the episode, unfortunately there’s a lot of misconceptions about “pregnancy safe” skin care, what you can’t (and can!) use, and the exact changes that are happening in your body.

The episode is packed with good skin care advice in general, but it’s a must-listen for anyone pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant in the future.