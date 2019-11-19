3 Motivational Audiobooks That Will Make You Say, 'Bring It On, 2020!'

There's a reason Ryan Holiday, the bestselling author of Trust Me, I'm Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator, The Obstacle Is the Way, and Ego Is the Enemy, has been dubbed the "next Malcolm Gladwell." He's known for making ancient wisdom strike a chord with the next generation of leaders in tech, media, and more. Narrating his new book, Stillness Is the Key, Holiday brings the inspiration (here's a snippet: "There will always be risk because we can't always know the outcome. It's unavoidable, but what is avoidable is being perpetually haunted by all the things that could have been if you had only dared") and shares a game-changing secret: that in order to move forward, we must learn to be still.