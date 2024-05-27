Advertisement
3 Life Lessons I Learned As The Co-Founder & CEO of Whole Foods
Whole Foods Market changed the way Americans buy groceries forever, much thanks to John Mackey, the co-founder and CEO who has spent 44 years building the business from the ground up.
It’s safe to say that with over four decades of experience under his belt, Mackey has endured a list of wins, losses, and evolutions both in his personal and work life—many of which he outlines in a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast and his new book The Whole Story: Adventures in Love, Life, and Capitalism. To come, are three of the takeaways from our inspiring conversation.
If something isn’t working, change it
Mackey’s leading advice: Don’t be afraid to change what isn’t working for you—both in business and everyday life. He uses his personal health as an example when he says, “I stopped drinking because of my Apple watch because it gave me data. I changed my behavior because of that.”
He adds, “It’s the same way in business—if something’s not working, change it.” He continues, “If something’s working at some other company, copy it.”
Mackey has a natural affinity for constantly learning new things, as many entrepreneurs do, and he suggests putting all of that data you gather into making your business, or your well-being for that matter, as great as it can be.
Your mission has to meet the marketplace
It’s natural to have a strong ego attachment to your business, especially as an entrepreneur, but sometimes compromise is the secret sauce to success. “Market has to meet the marketplace,” Mackey says frankly.
Rather than only viewing what you want from the business, you should also consider customer feedback just as valuable. Mackey uses an example from his work with Whole Foods:
“I’m not a huge proponent of the ketogenic diet or the carnivore diets, and yet, Whole Foods Market promoted those diets because the customers wanted it,” he says.
He adds, “You're in the business of satisfying your customers while simultaneously trying to fulfill your higher purpose.”
So for mission-driven entrepreneurs, understanding when to bend will ensure you don’t break. “You don’t have to throw your mission out the window, you keep it, but you have to be strategic about it over the long term, realizing you can’t just force people to change,” he says.
Learn to separate your beliefs from your being
On the topic of flexibility, Mackey suggests viewing your beliefs as adaptable, and ready to change when new information comes about. “If the facts change, I change my beliefs. It’s kind of like wearing clothes,” he says.
While he puts on his clothes every day, he doesn’t view his clothes as a core part of his being. But for many people, he says, they identify themselves with their beliefs. “So if the beliefs are attacked, they feel like they’re being personally attacked,” he says.
Mackey describes this tendency to separate his self-worth from his belief as a “superpower” in work and in life. “It's enabled me to change and make sometimes change on a dime if necessary,” he says.
In the world of business, be it grocery, health, technology, or something else, change is frequent, and this open-mindedness can make a world of difference.
The takeaway
Mackey has learned a lot over the past 44 years as a co-founder and CEO. Amongst the many lessons he shares in our conversation, Macky reminds entrepreneurs to be open to change—be it in their personal lives, beliefs, or businesses.
He’s kept up with the ever-changing health industry by remembering that his mission must meet the demands of the customer—something too many people forget about.
For more tips, plus Makey’s thoughts on competitors like Trader Joe’s, Erewhon, and Sprouts, tune into the latest episode.
