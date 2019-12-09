3 Holiday Season Intentions For Getting To January In One Stress-Free Piece

Some say—well, at least a very popular song suggests—that the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. No matter what your holiday situation is, that's a lot of pressure for anyone. Thanks to stressors like family dynamics, financial demands, and the uphill battle of trying to keep some semblance of our health routine intact, chances are the season will feel not so wonderful at times. And that's especially true if you're not used to prioritizing your own self-care.

Below, we're sharing three simple but impactful intentions to consider setting this holiday season. Think of them as gentle reminders or stress-management mantras you can turn to whenever you need to feel grounded and centered—and repeat as necessary!

